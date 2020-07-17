Body Camera Video: Santa Fe police arrest stabbing suspect | KOB 4
Body Camera Video: Santa Fe police arrest stabbing suspect

Kai Porter
Updated: July 17, 2020 06:41 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Santa fe police released body camera video Friday which shoes the moment officers arrested a man accused of stabbing someone.

The arrest took place Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Fe Railyard.

"I want you to drop the knife. Drop the knife sir. No one wants to hurt you. None of us want to hurt you. We want to help you, so drop the knife, sir," the officer is heard telling 33-year-old Miguel Montoya.

Montoya refused to drop the knife, which led to officers to fire a round on bean bags.

After the first rounds were fired, Montoya ran off. A brief foot chase ensued before an officer took Montoya to the ground and arrested him.

"Don't move don't move. Thank you for dropping that knife man," the officer said. 

Police say two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident. 


