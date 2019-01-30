Body found after house fire in Four Corners
BLOOMFIELD, N.M.- The body of 47-year-old Gordon Jones was found following a house fire Saturday night.
"It went up in flames pretty quickly and by the time they got the fire extinguished, our firefighters from San Juan County entered the home and did find a male victim deceased inside the residence," said Jayme Harcrow, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started.
However, some neighbors believe Jones was murdered and the house was set on fire.
"Right now, detectives are currently working with the San Juan County firefighters team to figure out what started the fire. It's so early in the investigation that we just have no idea what exactly transpired at this point and aren't assuming one way or another," Harcrow said.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue sent an investigator and its new accelerant-sniffing dog to the scene to help with the investigation.
People who may have information about the fire are encouraged to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.
