Body found after house fire in Four Corners | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Body found after house fire in Four Corners

Meg Hilling
January 30, 2019 05:14 PM

BLOOMFIELD, N.M.- The body of 47-year-old Gordon Jones was found following a house fire Saturday night.

Advertisement

"It went up in flames pretty quickly and by the time they got the fire extinguished, our firefighters from San Juan County entered the home and did find a male victim deceased inside the residence," said Jayme Harcrow, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started.

However, some neighbors believe Jones was murdered and the house was set on fire.

"Right now, detectives are currently working with the San Juan County firefighters team to figure out what started the fire. It's so early in the investigation that we just have no idea what exactly transpired at this point and aren't assuming one way or another," Harcrow said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue sent an investigator and its new accelerant-sniffing dog to the scene to help with the investigation.

People who may have information about the fire are encouraged to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: January 30, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 04:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars
Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Advertisement




Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
NM could create task force for missing and murdered Indigenous women
NM could create task force for missing and murdered Indigenous women
Same-day voter registration moves forward in Santa Fe
Same-day voter registration moves forward in Santa Fe
Body found after house fire in Four Corners
Body found after house fire in Four Corners
Legal expert weighs in on tactics to secure indictment of accused child rapist
Legal expert weighs in on tactics to secure indictment of accused child rapist