Body found after house fire in Four Corners

However, some neighbors believe Jones was murdered and the house was set on fire.

"Right now, detectives are currently working with the San Juan County firefighters team to figure out what started the fire. It's so early in the investigation that we just have no idea what exactly transpired at this point and aren't assuming one way or another," Harcrow said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue sent an investigator and its new accelerant-sniffing dog to the scene to help with the investigation.

People who may have information about the fire are encouraged to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.