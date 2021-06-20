Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old | KOB 4

Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old

Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old Photo: File picture of the Rio Grande

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 20, 2021 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A body was found in the Rio Grande following a request to conduct a welfare check on 5-year-year Shaquille Furguson Jr., according to New Mexico State Police (NMSP).

Furguson was reportedly last seen with a family member 2 ½ weeks ago near the Rio Grande at Rotary Park in Truth or Consequences.

A dive team discovered a body about six miles from the Rotary Park, state police reported.

The body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator for positive identification, and to determine a cause of death.

NMSP said many details are still under investigation.


