Body found in Valencia County desert | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Body found in Valencia County desert

Body found in Valencia County desert

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 23, 2019 03:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Meadowlake.

Deputies found the body Sunday after someone reported it protruding from underneath a couch in the desert. 

Advertisement

Authorities said the victim is an adult male. However, the body has not been identified.

Investigators believe the crime was violent in nature. The body will undergo an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Community shows overwhelming support for elementary school students in need
Community shows overwhelming support for elementary school students in need
Advertisement


APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
APD unveils new $5.5 million helicopter
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
Construction on Southern Boulevard completed
One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
One person killed in crash on I-40, west of Albuquerque
Body found in Valencia County desert
Body found in Valencia County desert
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago
Family, friends hold vigil for two teens who were murdered one year ago