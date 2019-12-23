Body found in Valencia County desert

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 23, 2019 03:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Meadowlake.
Deputies found the body Sunday after someone reported it protruding from underneath a couch in the desert.
Authorities said the victim is an adult male. However, the body has not been identified.
Investigators believe the crime was violent in nature. The body will undergo an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company