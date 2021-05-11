Body of missing guardsman found in Rio Grande Gorge

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 11, 2021 06:57 PM
Created: May 11, 2021 04:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The search for a 20-year-old Army National Guardsman is over.
The family of Juan Munoz said his body was found by a kayaker in the Rio Grande on May 5.
New Mexico State Police reports that the Taos County Sheriff's Raft Team were able to recover the body.
"We were contacted by OMI who had positively identified the body as Juan Munoz through dental records," said New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano.
Munoz had been missing for more than 70 days.
His car was found on the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a spot that is notorious with people who want to take their own life.
Munoz's family still has questions.
"It's been long days, long nights," said Munoz's cousin, Vannesa Gonzalez. "Just bad."
New Mexico State Police is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company