Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case

Martha Crouch, 54, is facing charges of child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. According to court documents, Aztec District Court Judge Curtis Gurley lowered her bond from $50,000 to $30,000. The court also found that Martha's husband was not a credible witness.

A teen girl had told police that Crouch had "took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them" while the children watched.