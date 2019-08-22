Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case
KOB Web Staff
August 22, 2019 11:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge in Aztec has lowered the bond for a woman accused of boiling puppies as a punishment for her children.
Martha Crouch, 54, is facing charges of child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. According to court documents, Aztec District Court Judge Curtis Gurley lowered her bond from $50,000 to $30,000. The court also found that Martha's husband was not a credible witness.
A teen girl had told police that Crouch had "took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them" while the children watched.
Documents show that the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) discovered the Crouch family had similar reports in four other states.
A date for Crouch's preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet. Her hearing on Aug. 14 was mistakenly closed from the public.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 22, 2019 11:17 AM
Created: August 22, 2019 11:11 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved