Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case | KOB 4
Advertisement

Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case

Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case

KOB Web Staff
August 22, 2019 11:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge in Aztec has lowered the bond for a woman accused of boiling puppies as a punishment for her children. 

Advertisement

Martha Crouch, 54, is facing charges of child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. According to court documents, Aztec District Court Judge Curtis Gurley lowered her bond from $50,000 to $30,000. The court also found that Martha's husband was not a credible witness.  

A teen girl had told police that Crouch had "took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them" while the children watched. 

Documents show that the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) discovered the Crouch family had similar reports in four other states. 

A date for Crouch's preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet. Her hearing on Aug. 14 was mistakenly closed from the public

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 22, 2019 11:17 AM
Created: August 22, 2019 11:11 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
NMSP: Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag
NMSP: Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
Fatburger to open first location in NM
Fatburger to open first location in NM
Advertisement




Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico's first rage room opens in Albuquerque
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Lawsuit: Women sexually abused by New Mexico prison guards
Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case
Bond reduced for mom in boiling puppies case
New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities
New Mexico proposes ban on wildlife trapping near cities