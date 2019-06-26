Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case | KOB 4
Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case

The Associated Press
June 26, 2019 01:48 PM

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a New Mexico couple can be released on bond as they await trial in an abuse case marked by allegations of child beatings and slain pets.

Martha and Timothy Crouch made initial court appearances Wednesday, two days after their arrests in Aztec.

The mother is charged with child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals on accusations she struck and bruised a teenage daughter, shot the girl's dog as a way to punish her, and boiled puppies.

Her husband is charged with obstructing the child abuse investigation, a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond. A cash bond for his wife was set at $50,000.

The local public defenders' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the couple's behalf.
 

The Associated Press


Updated: June 26, 2019 01:48 PM
Created: June 26, 2019 01:47 PM

