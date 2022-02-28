Bond set for woman charged in fatal shooting of roommate

Alex Ross
Created: February 28, 2022 11:48 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. – A judge has set bond at $25,000 for a woman charged in the deadly shooting of a woman she lived with.
On Thursday Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court set the bond for 26-year-old Melissa Kenyon. Hunter, according to court documents, denied a motion by the district attorney’s office to keep Kenyon in jail while she awaits trial on one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Kenyon was charged after she reportedly shot Cassandra Kirkman, 51, on Saturday at a home on the 900 block of South Caminisito Street – where both women lived.
Police say Kenyon shot Kirkman once in the head during an argument that soon turned in to a physical fight. Kenyon is also alleged to have consumed large amounts of drugs and alcohol in the lead up to the shooting.
Also charged in the shooting is Kenyon’s boyfriend 35-year-old Uriah Shields. Investigators believe that a gun owned by Shields, a convicted felon, was used by Kenyon in the shooting.
Kenyon has been charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. According to court records, his bond was set Monday at $10,000.
The shooting of Kirkman is Roswell’s first homicide of 2022.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company