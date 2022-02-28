Bond set for woman charged in fatal shooting of roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. – A judge has set bond at $25,000 for a woman charged in the deadly shooting of a woman she lived with.

On Thursday Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court set the bond for 26-year-old Melissa Kenyon. Hunter, according to court documents, denied a motion by the district attorney’s office to keep Kenyon in jail while she awaits trial on one count of voluntary manslaughter.