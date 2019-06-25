Booming New Mexico oil region may get daily flight to Denver | KOB 4
Booming New Mexico oil region may get daily flight to Denver

The Associated Press
June 25, 2019 07:36 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico county airport in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil region may include Denver to its list of growing destinations.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Corporation of Lea County board of directors chairman Finn Smith presented a proposal at a Hobbs City Commission meeting last week to add Denver to the United Airlines contract.

Smith told the News-Sun the county is in the process of negotiating an agreement with United to add that flight.

He says it would be one flight a day, direct from Hobbs, New Mexico, to Denver.

He told the commission United Airlines is ready to start the new flight to Denver on October 28. Flights to Houston began in June 2011.

