Border militia leader injured in alleged jail beating
Border militia leader injured in alleged jail beating

Larry Hopkins |  Photo: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Marian Camacho
April 24, 2019 12:44 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.- Law enforcement officials say the leader of a militia group that was stopping migrants at the border has been injured during an alleged jail attack.

According to the Dona Ana County officials, 69-year-old Larry Hopkins suffered non life-threatening injuries during the alleged battery at the Dona Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces on Monday evening.

He has since been transferred out of the detention center under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hopkins was arrested on a federal complaint accusing him of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition after videos surfaced showing militia members stopping migrants who had illegally crossed into the country.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 24, 2019 12:44 PM
Created: April 24, 2019 12:36 PM

