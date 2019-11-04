Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in southern New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 04, 2019 01:13 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 11:18 AM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — New Mexico State Police says they are one of the agencies investigating a fatal shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol. The shooting happened in Sunland Park early Monday morning.
The agent involved in the shooting is OK, according to New Mexico State Police.
Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said an agent had encountered four people at the 1200 block of McNutt Road around 6 a.m. One of the people pulled out a firearm and shot at the agent, who reportedly returned fire and killed that person.
The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time.
