Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico

Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 11, 2020 11:04 AM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says 41 migrants were apprehended after getting off a bus on the Mexican side and then crossing into southern New Mexico while other people threw objects at agents to divert their attention.

A Border Patrol statement said the crossing attempt occurred Monday near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry west of El Paso, Texas.

Advertisement

The statement didn’t specify what objects were thrown at agents or mention any injuries.

It said agents recently have been apprehending “increasingly large groups" of migrants attempting to cross the border in the area of Santa Teresa or nearby Sunland Park.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
New Mexico county advances plan for 200 deputy body-cameras
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes
New Mexico treasurer says methane proposal has loopholes