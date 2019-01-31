Border Patrol: Smugglers wore camouflage, custom shoes to mask tracks
Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019
LORDSBURG, N.M.—U.S. Border Patrol agents say they arrested four people and seized more than $100,000 worth of marijuana as it was being smuggled in through the southern New Mexico border.
According to officials, a Lordsburg Border Patrol agent was operating infrared surveillance when they spotted four people walking on Highway 1113 south of Playas, NM.
Border Patrol agents and members of the New Mexico National Guard responded to the area and found the four people hiding in the brush.
All four people were arrested and more 135.8 pounds of marijuana was seized.
Officials say the suspects were Mexican citizens and in the United States illegally. The four men were wearing camouflage and custom footwear designed to mask their tracks.
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 31, 2019 09:29 AM
Created: January 31, 2019 09:27 AM
