Border Patrol: More than 700 migrants detained at El Paso

The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 09:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol reports it has taken more than 700 migrants into custody at the Texas-Mexico border in El Paso within a 24-hour period.

In a statement, the patrol said the detentions involved several large groups of migrants that crossed the border illegally late Tuesday and Wednesday. It said the groups are comprised mostly of Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.

One unaccompanied 2-year-old child was found among the groups. The Border Patrol says it's now working with international and domestic agencies to locate the parents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released data Tuesday that showed a record number of inadmissible families being apprehended borderwide, with the greatest increase coming in the El Paso Sector. That covers two far-western Texas counties and all of New Mexico.

March 06, 2019 09:25 PM

