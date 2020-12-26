Border Patrol names new chief patrol agent for Yuma Sector | KOB 4

Border Patrol names new chief patrol agent for Yuma Sector

The Associated Press
December 26, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Border Patrol official with 25 years of experience that included assignments in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas has been named the chief patrol agent for the agency’s Yuma Sector.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that Chris T. Clem replaces Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after over five years in the position.

Clem started his career as an agent in Lordsburg, New Mexico, and most recently was acting chief patrol agent for the Big Bend Sector in Texas. Locations of his other assignments included Casa Grande, Arizona, and the Border Patrol headquarters in Washington.

The Yuma Sector includes 126 miles (202.8 kilometers) of international border in Arizona and California along with three stations and three checkpoints.


