Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants

KOB Web Staff
March 25, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The U.S. Border Patrol has shut down highway immigration checkpoints in the El Paso sector, which serves the entire state of New Mexico.

A Border Patrol spokesperson said resources are being diverted to “process and ensure appropriate care” for people who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

The closure is expected to be temporary.

The El Paso sector has been overwhelmed with the amount of people seeking asylum.

Last week, two large groups were apprehended within minutes of each other in El Paso.

Several large groups have also been taken into custody in southern New Mexico in recent weeks.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 25, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: March 25, 2019 08:41 PM

