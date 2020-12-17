Border Patrol: Suspect in Iowa homicide dead in New Mexico | KOB 4

Border Patrol: Suspect in Iowa homicide dead in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: December 17, 2020 11:01 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says a man later determined to be wanted in an Iowa homicide was fatally shot after his vehicle went around an immigration checkpoint in southern New Mexico.

The Border Patrol says it wasn’t immediately known whether the man killed himself or was struck by Border Patrol agents’ gunfire when they returned his fire during a pursuit Wednesday.

The incident began at a checkpoint on a highway near Las Cruces and ended west of Truth or Consequences.

The Border Patrol said a female passenger in the car was taken into custody.

No identities were released and no details were provided on the Iowa homicide.


