Border-state Senate candidate wants to scrap ICE

The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 02:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to an open Senate seat wants to disband U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and turn its responsibilities over to the FBI and others.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Tuesday in a statement that she wants to "abolish ICE" and accused the agency of undermining community safety and stability.

She is competing with U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján in the 2020 election to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall.

ICE activities are in the spotlight as the Trump administration says the agency will sweep 10 major cities for families who are in the country illegally and have been ordered to leave.

Toulouse Oliver says ICE has strayed from its core mission of preventing terrorist acts and removing dangerous people.
 

The Associated Press


Updated: July 16, 2019 02:56 PM
Created: July 16, 2019 02:36 PM

