Box full of 18 kittens found on side of road in Espanola

Kai Porter
Updated: April 21, 2021 05:58 PM
Created: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Espanola Human shelter is caring for dozens of kittens. 

The newest additions to the shelter, 18 kittens, were found in a box on the side of the road.

"They are two weeks old," said Mattie Allen, director of communications for Espanola Humane.

The 18 kittens joined seven other kittens that were taken to the shelter in the past 48-hours.

The kittens have been placed in foster homes until they are old enough to adopt.

But caring for them isn't easy. They have to be bottle-fed every four hours.

"We very quickly needed to get them into foster care because bottle-feeding 18 kittens is something that is not feasible in a shelter environment," Allen said.

The shelter currently has 126 pets in foster care, which is expected to continue raising in what's described as "Kitten Season."

People can help take care of the kittens by donating food, supplies or fostering.

Click here for more information


