Box full of 18 kittens found on side of road in Espanola

The kittens have been placed in foster homes until they are old enough to adopt.

But caring for them isn't easy. They have to be bottle-fed every four hours.

"We very quickly needed to get them into foster care because bottle-feeding 18 kittens is something that is not feasible in a shelter environment," Allen said.

The shelter currently has 126 pets in foster care, which is expected to continue raising in what's described as "Kitten Season."

People can help take care of the kittens by donating food, supplies or fostering.

