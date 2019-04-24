Boy Scouts of America faces new sex abuse allegations

Anderson says nearly 8,000 scout leaders have been accused of sexually abusing more than 12,000 minors.

While the Boy Scouts may have reported the allegations to law enforcement, Anderson says the organization had a duty to inform the community.

"They never alerted the community that this teacher, this coach, this scout leader, who was also a priest or an electrician, is known to them to be a child molester," he said.

KOB 4 has covered allegations of sexual abuse by scout leaders in New Mexico. Last December KOB 4 reported on a lawsuit filed by

"John Doe," which accuses scoutmasters Robert Malloy and Ronald Bruckner of sexual abuse during the mid-1980s.

In the report, New Mexico scout executive Chris Shelby said policies to protect children have changed since the 80s.

“We are a safe organization,” he said. “The problems that occurred in many youth organizations, charitable organizations, churches and community groups are a thing of the past.”

In a written statement, the Boy Scouts of America says it has never "knowingly allowed a sexual predator to work with youth," and that it mandates any abuse allegation is immediately reported to law enforcement.