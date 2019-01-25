Vacuum cleaner salesman sentenced to 3 years for rape | KOB 4
Vacuum cleaner salesman sentenced to 3 years for rape

Brandon Barron 

Marian Camacho
January 25, 2019

CLOVIS, N.M. - A vacuum cleaner salesman from Albuquerque has been sentenced to three years for raping a Clovis woman after he demonstrated a vacuum to her in her home.

A jury found 29-year-old Brandon Barron guilty of Criminal Sexual Penetration back in November.

Prosecutors say the victim told police in March of 2017 that a Kirby Vacuum salesman had sexually assaulted her in her home. DNA evidence showed that Barron was the perpetrator.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Fred Van Soelen expressed his unfavorable opinion toward the state's law in prosecuting such crimes. 

"I think it's ridiculous that our legislature has chosen three years as the maximym sentence for this crime," said Van Hoelen. "That is the break you are getting."

In addition to his sentence, Barron will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender and serve sex offender parole for 5 to 20 years.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 25, 2019 11:57 AM

