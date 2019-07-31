Search for missing person prompts State Park closure | KOB 4
Search for missing person prompts State Park closure

Marian Camacho
July 31, 2019 01:00 PM

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. - Officials in southeastern New Mexico have closed a state park as they continue to search for a missing person.

The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management says Brantley Lake is closed to the public until further notice.

This is due to an ongoing investigation by the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State Police and Eddy County Fire are assisting in the investigation.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 31, 2019 01:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

