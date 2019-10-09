Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town

Steve Soliz
October 09, 2019 10:20 PM

RED RIVER, N.M.- Tucked away in the Carson National Forest, Red River's Main Street, sits the Red River Brewing Company.

Advertisement

Sharon Calhoun moved her family to Red River a couple of years ago to open the unique brewery.

“We were living, actually, in Los Alamos at the time and Bathtub Row Brewery opened up and we were like, this is what Red River needs,” she said.

Calhoun wanted the brewery to be a place for families.

“When we were growing up, there were bars and there were restaurants,” she said. “You did not have this place where you could drink alcohol and have the kids and have a good time. It was one or the other.”

The brewery features indoor and outdoor spaces.

“We have the dining room which is a little more of a family feel,” Calhoun said. “It doesn't feel like you're in a bar.”

Shortly after opening, the brewery was name the state's best restaurant. And while the food is hard to beat, it's their beer that makes them so competitive.

“We had been open for about four months when we achieved fourth in the state in the IPA Challenge,” Calhoun said.

Earning fourth place was a shock for Calhoun.

“I mean, we were with the big boys,” she said. “We were with, you know, Santa Fe Brewing and Bosque and Red Door.”

The brewery is planning on expanding its portfolio. It received a distilling license and plan on giving that a try soon.

Credits

Steve Soliz


Updated: October 09, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: October 09, 2019 09:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Advertisement



15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town