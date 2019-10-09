Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town

Calhoun wanted the brewery to be a place for families.

“When we were growing up, there were bars and there were restaurants,” she said. “You did not have this place where you could drink alcohol and have the kids and have a good time. It was one or the other.”

The brewery features indoor and outdoor spaces.

“We have the dining room which is a little more of a family feel,” Calhoun said. “It doesn't feel like you're in a bar.”

Shortly after opening, the brewery was name the state's best restaurant. And while the food is hard to beat, it's their beer that makes them so competitive.

“We had been open for about four months when we achieved fourth in the state in the IPA Challenge,” Calhoun said.

Earning fourth place was a shock for Calhoun.

“I mean, we were with the big boys,” she said. “We were with, you know, Santa Fe Brewing and Bosque and Red Door.”

The brewery is planning on expanding its portfolio. It received a distilling license and plan on giving that a try soon.