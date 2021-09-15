Kirtland teen found safe following Brittany Alert

Jonathan Fjeld
Update: The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says Kaylani was found safe Wednesday morning.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – A Brittany Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl from Kirtland.
Kaylani Benallie, 13, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was seen walking to the restroom at a rodeo in Kirtland.
Benallie was described as wearing a gray shirt and faded jeans. A search party is looking for her and authorities conducted an overnight search. If you see Benallie, call 911.
