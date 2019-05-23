Brittany Alert issued for missing Taos man

Saiz is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a camouflage hoodie, black jeans, blue Jordan brand shoes and a black shirt with a DUKE logo.

Saiz is believed to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Taos County Sheriff's Office at 505-758-3361.

A Brittany Alert is issued when a missing person has a developmental disability.