Brittany Alert issued for missing Taos man
|
Marian Camacho
May 23, 2019 12:13 PM
TAOS COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police have issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 23-year-old man.
Jose Saiz was last seen Wednesday driving off in a 2005 gold Buick two-door car with unknown license plates. Police say there is visible damage to the passenger side of the car.
Police also say the car has a white round sticker on the rear bumper with unknown lettering and additional stickers on the rear bumper.
Saiz is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a camouflage hoodie, black jeans, blue Jordan brand shoes and a black shirt with a DUKE logo.
Saiz is believed to be in danger if he is not located.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Taos County Sheriff's Office at 505-758-3361.
A Brittany Alert is issued when a missing person has a developmental disability.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 23, 2019 12:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved