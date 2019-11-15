Broker for old outlet mall pitches property as future film studio

“And the sound stages that are currently existing in Albuquerque and Santa Fe are full all the time,” Sherman claimed, “So there seems to me a demand for this void to be filled."

The developer has provided potential buyers with renderings of what the property could look like as a studio.

Sherman said it's already zoned for the development -- and a buyer could start construction right away.

“The site has power, its own water system, its own sewer system, two driveways and exits and entry on to 257, so it's pretty much--I'd say shovel ready,” Sherman said.

The property is currently owned by Jim Long -- founder and CEO of Albuquerque-based Heritage Hotels & Resorts.