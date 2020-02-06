Brother of 75-year-old wanted in connection to his death

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 06, 2020 05:22 PM
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M.- The brother of a 75-year-old who was found dead Thursday is considered a homicide suspect.
Santa Fe County deputies said they responded to a shooting around 9 a.m., and found Jimmy Griego dead.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert to be on the lookout for Patricio Griego.
He is believed to be driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra, bearing New Mexico license plate NM64880.
