Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case | KOB 4
Advertisement

Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case

Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case

The Associated Press
Updated: August 26, 2020 08:19 AM
Created: August 26, 2020 07:26 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder has entered a plea agreement in a separate but related case.

Under the agreement, Samuel Gooch would avoid any time behind bars.

Advertisement

He is scheduled to be sentenced in early October.

Authorities had accused him of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

Gooch's brother, Mark, has pleaded not guilty in Krause's death.

The Mennonite woman disappeared from northwestern New Mexico in January.

Her body was found later in the forest outside Flagstaff.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Second grade student submits eye-opening assignment about pitfalls of virtual learning
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Albuquerque Social Club announces plans to close for good
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
Man allegedly became violent after refusing to wear a mask
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
APD chief apologizes for department's tweet about Wisconsin police shooting
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
Businesses anxiously await new public health order
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce amended emergency public health order
State Supreme Court hears challenge on indoor dining ban
State Supreme Court hears challenge on indoor dining ban
Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
US crackdown on nonessential border travel causes long waits
Cars wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case
Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case