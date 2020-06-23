Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect

Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect

The Associated Press
Updated: June 23, 2020 06:22 AM
Created: June 23, 2020 06:19 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to hinder prosecution.

Samuel Gooch entered the plea Monday in Coconino County Superior Court.

Advertisement

Authorities say he flew to Arizona from Wisconsin last month to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing.

His younger brother, Mark Gooch, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico when she disappeared in mid-January.

Her body was found in the forest outside Flagstaff.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Advertisement


Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel