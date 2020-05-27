Brush fire forces evacuations in Bloomfield | KOB 4
Brush fire forces evacuations in Bloomfield

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 27, 2020 01:37 PM
Created: May 27, 2020 01:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People were ordered to leave their homes in Bloomfield due to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire was reportedly burning in the area of County Road 5005. The fire was extinguished within about an hour.

Bloomfield police worked to get livestock out of the area. People with livestock are asked to contact Bloomfield police to find out how they can pick up their animals.


