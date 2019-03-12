Buffalo Thunder offers sports betting | KOB 4
Buffalo Thunder offers sports betting

Buffalo Thunder offers sports betting

The Associated Press
March 12, 2019 12:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A second New Mexico tribe is now offering sports betting.

Pojoaque Pueblo's Buffalo Thunder Casino opened its sports book Monday, joining Santa Ana Pueblo, which started its operation last fall following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal sports gambling ban.

News of Buffalo Thunder's move first emerged on gambling industry websites. The operation north of Santa Fe is partnering with Las Vegas Dissemination Co. in conjunction with the South Point Hotel and Casino and National Sports Book Management.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that federal officials have indicated that state gambling compacts with the tribes allow for sports betting.

The New Mexico Lottery board has been seeking to cash in too, but a measure pending before the state Legislature would prohibit the lottery from creating games tied to the outcome of sports.

The Associated Press


Created: March 12, 2019 12:57 PM

