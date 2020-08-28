Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to reopen Sept. 2 | KOB 4
Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to reopen Sept. 2

Photo: Courtesy Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican

August 28, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino will reopen on Sept. 2.

In an announcement on Facebook, Pete Lovato, director of catering, said guests will be required to wear face masks and temperature checks will be conducted.

Guests will not be allowed to smoke on the casino floor, but there will be a designated smoking area. 

Dividers have also been installed at slot machines and table games. The poker room will remain closed and craps will be suspended. 


