Burning of Zozobra returns to normal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The crowd will be back at Ft. Marcy Park in Santa Fe for the 97th annual Burning of Zozobra.

Ray Sandoval, Zozobra event chairman with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, said the Sept. 3 event will be back to normal this year. In 2020, the Burning of Zozbra was done for a virtual audience.