Burning of Zozobra returns to normal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The crowd will be back at Ft. Marcy Park in Santa Fe for the 97th annual Burning of Zozobra.
Ray Sandoval, Zozobra event chairman with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, said the Sept. 3 event will be back to normal this year. In 2020, the Burning of Zozbra was done for a virtual audience.
"We are inviting everybody to go and purchase your ticket and come together and celebrate the end of COVID restrictions, and the end of summer with the biggest 1980's dance party that you can possibly imagine-- that culminates with all of us burning away our gloom," Sandoval said.
Sandoval said he wants people to feel comfortable at the event and have a good time.
"If you want to wear a mask and feel you feel comfortable wearing a mask, then definitely you're more than welcome to," he said. "We'll have a lot of hand sanitizer and more hand-washing stations than usual, but this will be the Zozobra you love and remember."
