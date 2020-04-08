Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place

Kai Porter
Updated: April 08, 2020 07:01 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Burning of Zozobra is expected to take place—even if the state is still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in September.

However, what is still unclear is whether thousands of people will be able to watch Old Man Gloom burn at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.

Advertisement

“We obviously are going to be responsible about anything that we do," said event coordinator Ray Sandoval. "We will look to our health officials and to our government partners to make any decision. But I can tell the public that Zozobra will burn.”

Sandoval hopes people will be able to watch Zozobra burn in person, but if that's not possible, it might be a virtual experience.

“One of our contingencies is to build a full-scale Zozobra and then stream it across the web to everybody for free and allow them to burn their glooms virtually with us from home," Sandoval said. "And there’s some other things that we’re looking at as well.”

Sandoval said they are also looking at how to build Zozobra safety – if social distancing rules are also still in place.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place
Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds
Albuquerque mayor asks people to log volunteers hours to help bring in federal relief funds
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information