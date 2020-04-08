Burning of Zozobra still scheduled, but contingency plans in place

Kai Porter
Updated: April 08, 2020 07:01 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Burning of Zozobra is expected to take place—even if the state is still dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in September.
However, what is still unclear is whether thousands of people will be able to watch Old Man Gloom burn at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe.
“We obviously are going to be responsible about anything that we do," said event coordinator Ray Sandoval. "We will look to our health officials and to our government partners to make any decision. But I can tell the public that Zozobra will burn.”
Sandoval hopes people will be able to watch Zozobra burn in person, but if that's not possible, it might be a virtual experience.
“One of our contingencies is to build a full-scale Zozobra and then stream it across the web to everybody for free and allow them to burn their glooms virtually with us from home," Sandoval said. "And there’s some other things that we’re looking at as well.”
Sandoval said they are also looking at how to build Zozobra safety – if social distancing rules are also still in place.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company