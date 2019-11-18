Business booming at Roswell ice cream shop after owners announce store closure

“We had our staff break down in tears and have to pull them to the back,” she said. “We have them come and ask us why are people coming now?”

“We sold out prior to closing and every day we have just been hitting it hard and hitting record numbers, more than what we even sold during the summertime,” Mason said.

However, Mason believes they exhausted all efforts to the community months before their business turned upside down.

“So for somebody to say 'I didn’t know you were there' or 'I didn’t have time to come'— we were open seven days a week from 11-9 for over 10 months, so the opportunity was there,” she said.

Mason is grateful for the outpouring of support, but said she hopes this serves as a lesson to support local businesses.

“These are mom and pops, these are your neighbors, these are people in your church, in your community and they don’t have something else to fall back on,” she said “ Your support as a consumer is it, and if you don’t give that support, they will close.”

The shop officially closes Nov. 27.