Business community raises concern over legislation

“We are simply trying to find that balance. We have said, for example, we support a paid sick leave policy, we support a family leave policy, we want to be able, however, to be a stakeholder, negotiating a compromise as opposed to being shut out completely from any negotiation whatsoever,” Cole said.

However, State Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) disagrees with Cole, saying that the legislature is working on a blend of bills that aim to help working families and local businesses.

“I'm not sure where Ms. Cole is getting her information, but the fact on the ground are very different from her reality,” Rep. Martinez said.

The representative pointed to a number of “business-friendly” bills that would provide grants for small businesses, expand zero to low interests loans for businesses, create more than 11,000 jobs through the legalization of recreational cannabis, allow bars and restaurants to deliver alcohol, and give bars and restaurants a four-month gross receipts tax holiday.

“These are the things that we have been doing over the last three weeks to really push and incentivize our economy and support businesses in New Mexico,” said Rep. Martinez.