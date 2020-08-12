Business leaders ask lawmakers to do more to lure more businesses to NM | KOB 4
Business leaders ask lawmakers to do more to lure more businesses to NM

Grace Reader
Updated: August 12, 2020 06:49 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The coronavirus pandemic has devastated businesses across New Mexico.

"We are obviously seeing very, very difficult consequences to businesses throughout New Mexico, from the very smallest to the very largest," said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.

Despite the trouble businesses are facing, some feel the pandemic may have helped level out the national playing field.

Business leaders hope New Mexico can capitalize.

"If we are able to do the things that are necessary to keep the virus in check, I do think that New Mexico will be uniquely attractive," said Rob Black of the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry.

Business leaders point to New Mexico's strengths, which they say include:

  • Low cost of living
  • Low property taxes
  • Infrastructure for workforce training
  • Nice weather 

"Work from home anywhere, why not New Mexico? I think is something that we could greatly benefit from and that's low-hanging fruit that can play in with how we brand our state with NM True and some of the other tools that we have through economic development," said Dale Dekker of Dekker/Perich/Sabatini architecture firm.

To make our state more attractive, business leaders say lawmakers need to be looking at incentives to bring in new businesses.

"We believe that over the next few months, it's going to be really important for New Mexico to make some really important policy choices," Dekker said. "Those are going to be things like continuing to fund those incentive programs that work, but also what are other ways that we can really support our businesses recovery as well as retention and then recruiting additional ones."
 


