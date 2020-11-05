Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 05, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan did not implement new restrictions on businesses Thursday, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The owner of Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales said he's concerned about the increase of COVID-19 cases. However, he was released to hear that no new restrictions were announced.

Advertisement

Breweries already have to limit capacity and take the names of customers.

"I'm happy that we're able to continue to operate as safe as possible. I think breweries like ours and a lot in the Brewers Guild community are going above and beyond," said Joel Gregory, founder and president of Ex Novo. " That's our plan — to do a lot more than what the governor is asking in her mandates. It has got our attention though with the high numbers you realize that there's some risk there but there's also a great desire to continue doing what we're doing and keeping people employed."

Gregory is looking to the future. He said he is concerned about operations once the temperatures drop, and outdoor dining is no longer an option.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police locate two missing siblings
From left to right: Lacy Clark, Amiliano Cordova, Alena Cordova
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers
New Albuquerque ordinances would require pawn shops to get picture of sellers
Advertisement


As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions
Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results