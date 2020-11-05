Business owner relieved governor stopped short of announcing new restrictions

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan did not implement new restrictions on businesses Thursday, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The owner of Ex Novo Brewery in Corrales said he's concerned about the increase of COVID-19 cases. However, he was released to hear that no new restrictions were announced.
Breweries already have to limit capacity and take the names of customers.
"I'm happy that we're able to continue to operate as safe as possible. I think breweries like ours and a lot in the Brewers Guild community are going above and beyond," said Joel Gregory, founder and president of Ex Novo. " That's our plan — to do a lot more than what the governor is asking in her mandates. It has got our attention though with the high numbers you realize that there's some risk there but there's also a great desire to continue doing what we're doing and keeping people employed."
Gregory is looking to the future. He said he is concerned about operations once the temperatures drop, and outdoor dining is no longer an option.
