Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the coronavirus spreads, people are being told to stay home from work if they’re sick.
However, some people don’t have the luxury of paid sick days.
Carla Sonntag, president and founder of the New Mexico Business Coalition, said companies that don’t have paid sick time can offer employees alternatives.
“What they can do is provide for that employee to be at home while they're sick and maybe have some extra shifts when they come back-- to help them make up that difference,” Sonntag said.
The Centers for Disease Control also recommended for businesses to look for opportunities for employees to work from home.
“Maybe there's something they can do on the phone or work on the computer while they need to stay somewhat isolated from other employees and the public,” Sonntag said.
In a statement, the governor's office says it understands the economic hardships an outbreak could turn into for families.
The governor hopes employers will be flexible. The state is also looking into ways to finically help New Mexicans impacted by the virus.
