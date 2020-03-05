Employers encouraged to be flexible with sick time amid coronavirus outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control also recommended for businesses to look for opportunities for employees to work from home.

“Maybe there's something they can do on the phone or work on the computer while they need to stay somewhat isolated from other employees and the public,” Sonntag said.

In a statement, the governor's office says it understands the economic hardships an outbreak could turn into for families.

The governor hopes employers will be flexible. The state is also looking into ways to finically help New Mexicans impacted by the virus.