Businesses catered to families begin reopening in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 06, 2021 05:25 PM
Created: May 06, 2021 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More family-fun businesses are opening in New Mexico.
Cliff's Amusement Park will open Saturday.
Hinkle Family Fun Center will reopen its game room this weekend as well.
The trampoline park at Cottonwood Mall announced on its website that it will reopen May 7.
Explora will not open to the public until June 1. Work still needs to be completed before inviting guests back.
"We need to do some cleanup," said Veronica Casados, executive assistant for Explora. "No one has been in the house for a while. We need to rehire some staff."
While Explora has been closed, work has been done on new projects including the X Studio, which is a center for teenagers.
While the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is back open, it will hold off on expansion activities.
