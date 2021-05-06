Businesses catered to families begin reopening in New Mexico

Explora will not open to the public until June 1. Work still needs to be completed before inviting guests back.

"We need to do some cleanup," said Veronica Casados, executive assistant for Explora. "No one has been in the house for a while. We need to rehire some staff."

While Explora has been closed, work has been done on new projects including the X Studio, which is a center for teenagers.

While the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is back open, it will hold off on expansion activities.