Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19

Grace Reader
Updated: November 13, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: November 13, 2020 03:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Salons are among the "non-essential" businesses that will have to close under the governor's new public health order.

The owner of Mesh Hair Studio said the 14-day closure will be a big blow to the business.

Advertisement

Juliann Upton said holidays are usually one of the busiest times of the year for salons.

"This is a tough time for business. However, we’ve done it once, and I keep telling my team, we can do it again," she said. "The holiday season is usually a time where we double our income and so to be shut down right before Thanksgiving is hard, it’s very hard to swallow. 

Upton said she expects the weekend to be busy because the new restrictions do not start until Monday.

Gyms are also considered a non-essential business, and will be forced to close for at least 14-days.

The owner of Republiq Gym says the hardest part for them is trying to navigate what comes next. 

"It’s scary. Our bills don’t stop. Being business owners, we still have landlords that try to expect our money, utilities don’t stop, all those bills don’t stop," said Reece Killebrew, owner of Republiq Gym.

The owner of Rio Bravo Brewing, Randy Baker, said he will give employees the option of taking a furlough while they limit operations.

However, he's concerned the two-week closure will ultimately stretch on.

"I have a sneaking suspicion it’s not going to be for two weeks," Baker said.

Rio Bravo Brewing will continue to offer takeout. 

Click here to read the new public health order


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden
New Mexico governor reshuffles office as she advises Biden
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
El Paso's struggles with COVID-19 hit close to home for many New Mexicans, including Chris Ramirez
Advertisement


Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19
Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases
Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide
Las Vegas family mourns loss of loved ones killed in double homicide
Changes made to letter carrier food drive to keep community safe
Changes made to letter carrier food drive to keep community safe