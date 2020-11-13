Businesses owners disappointed, worried about mandated closures due to COVID-19

Grace Reader
Updated: November 13, 2020 06:11 PM
Created: November 13, 2020 03:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Salons are among the "non-essential" businesses that will have to close under the governor's new public health order.
The owner of Mesh Hair Studio said the 14-day closure will be a big blow to the business.
Juliann Upton said holidays are usually one of the busiest times of the year for salons.
"This is a tough time for business. However, we’ve done it once, and I keep telling my team, we can do it again," she said. "The holiday season is usually a time where we double our income and so to be shut down right before Thanksgiving is hard, it’s very hard to swallow.
Upton said she expects the weekend to be busy because the new restrictions do not start until Monday.
Gyms are also considered a non-essential business, and will be forced to close for at least 14-days.
The owner of Republiq Gym says the hardest part for them is trying to navigate what comes next.
"It’s scary. Our bills don’t stop. Being business owners, we still have landlords that try to expect our money, utilities don’t stop, all those bills don’t stop," said Reece Killebrew, owner of Republiq Gym.
The owner of Rio Bravo Brewing, Randy Baker, said he will give employees the option of taking a furlough while they limit operations.
However, he's concerned the two-week closure will ultimately stretch on.
"I have a sneaking suspicion it’s not going to be for two weeks," Baker said.
Rio Bravo Brewing will continue to offer takeout.
