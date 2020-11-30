Businesses trying to survive as state changes reopening guidelines

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses are relieved to reopen after the state's two-week reset.
The state will move to a 'Red to Green' county-by-county system, which implements restrictions that are based on how well the area is managing COVID-19.
"We knew it wouldn’t be a full opening and I’m sure that it’s going to take a while for us to get to the green level or even the yellow level based on what we’re seeing now, but it is promising to see that we can at least open up, start doing some sales, 25% outside," said Randy Baker, owner of Rio Bravo Brewery.
Baker said he will be able to bring back some employees to accommodate the customers who take advantage of their patio.
"We have some that are ready to get back to work as soon as we’re able to get them back to work," he said.
Meanwhile, Reece Killebrew, owner of Republiq Gym, says all the changes have been confusing. Monday, gym owners learned they could have up to 75 customers inside at once, or 25% maximum capacity, whichever is less.
"I guess the biggest thing now is there’s a lot of gray area so for us to open this week, I mean, we just don’t know what we need to tell our members," he said.
