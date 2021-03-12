Busing a concern for APS as students prepare for return to classroom

Joy Wang
Updated: March 12, 2021 06:12 PM
Created: March 12, 2021 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools does not expect to have full bus service when in-person learning resumes April 5.
"Currently, we have 200 drivers that are on staff. Usually we need over 400," said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder. "We have begun the process. We reached out to our contractors last Monday and said, 'You need to start trying to bring people back.' They have been doing so."
The district is working with the Department of Workforce Solutions on a rapid-hire fair for drivers.
Once they're back in the system, APS will require a background check and make sure they're vaccinated for COVID-19.
"We encourage families to transport their own children as much as they can, whereas the guidelines do allow two children per seat on the bus," Elder said.
For those who cannot catch a school bus, a city bus will be another options.
"The city did remind me this week that the city is providing city buses free of charge for those children under 18," Elder said. "So for those children who have access to that city bus, they can utilize that transportation service as well."
