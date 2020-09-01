Buying a house during the pandemic comes with risks

Colton Shone
Updated: September 01, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: September 01, 2020 12:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's one of the hottest times to buy a house.
Local real estate agents have said New Mexico has become a major "move to" destination for people from out-of-state.
But a new national survey wants potential homebuyers to really consider all the outcomes before buying a home.
"Amongst new homeowners who are people who took out a mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic, so from March 2020 onward, we found amongst this group 54% are regretting their decision buying a home during the coronavirus pandemic," said Michael Brown with LendEDU.
He says of the 1,000 new homeowners they surveyed nationwide, 15% wanted to move out of big cities hit hard by the pandemic, and 54% wanted to take advantage of rates.
Another recent survey by Hire A Helper says New Mexico had more than 40% move to the state than out of state since COVID hit.
"What we had here was a lot of people jumping on the housing market because mortgage rates are at all-time lows, so people think it's a great time to buy a home," said Brown.
But now he says a third of homeowners across the country are now facing financial struggles including lay-offs and a quarter are receiving some form of mortgage assistance.
"You need to be careful because we are in such an uncertain time period, we are in the middle of a recession, tomorrow, you could get laid off unfortunately, so you need to be wary of those things before you take the jump into becoming a homeowner," he said.
According to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, New Mexico's unemployment rate is 12.7%.
