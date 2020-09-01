Buying a house during the pandemic comes with risks

He says of the 1,000 new homeowners they surveyed nationwide, 15% wanted to move out of big cities hit hard by the pandemic, and 54% wanted to take advantage of rates.

Another recent survey by Hire A Helper says New Mexico had more than 40% move to the state than out of state since COVID hit.

"What we had here was a lot of people jumping on the housing market because mortgage rates are at all-time lows, so people think it's a great time to buy a home," said Brown.

But now he says a third of homeowners across the country are now facing financial struggles including lay-offs and a quarter are receiving some form of mortgage assistance.

"You need to be careful because we are in such an uncertain time period, we are in the middle of a recession, tomorrow, you could get laid off unfortunately, so you need to be wary of those things before you take the jump into becoming a homeowner," he said.

According to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, New Mexico's unemployment rate is 12.7%.