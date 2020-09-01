Buying a house during the pandemic comes with risks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Buying a house during the pandemic comes with risks

Colton Shone
Updated: September 01, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: September 01, 2020 12:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's one of the hottest times to buy a house. 

Local real estate agents have said New Mexico has become a major "move to" destination for people from out-of-state.

Advertisement

But a new national survey wants potential homebuyers to really consider all the outcomes before buying a home. 

"Amongst new homeowners who are people who took out a mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic, so from March 2020 onward, we found amongst this group 54% are regretting their decision buying a home during the coronavirus pandemic," said Michael Brown with LendEDU. 

He says of the 1,000 new homeowners they surveyed nationwide, 15% wanted to move out of big cities hit hard by the pandemic, and 54% wanted to take advantage of rates. 

Another recent survey by Hire A Helper says New Mexico had more than 40% move to the state than out of state since COVID hit. 

"What we had here was a lot of people jumping on the housing market because mortgage rates are at all-time lows, so people think it's a great time to buy a home," said Brown.

But now he says a third of homeowners across the country are now facing financial struggles including lay-offs and a quarter are receiving some form of mortgage assistance.

"You need to be careful because we are in such an uncertain time period, we are in the middle of a recession, tomorrow, you could get laid off unfortunately, so you need to be wary of those things before you take the jump into becoming a homeowner," he said.

According to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, New Mexico's unemployment rate is 12.7%.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
Advertisement


APD investigates homicide that left one dead in northeast Albuquerque
APD investigates homicide that left one dead in northeast Albuquerque
Longtime friend of man killed on Central relieved to hear about arrest in case
Longtime friend of man killed on Central relieved to hear about arrest in case
City bans girls softball team from parks for violating COVID-19 safe practices
City bans girls softball team from parks for violating COVID-19 safe practices
Four Corners school district scrambles to meet need for high speed internet
Four Corners school district scrambles to meet need for high speed internet
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 110 additional COVID-19 cases