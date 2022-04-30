Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire destroys custom-built home

For the Montoya family, their home was built on love and dedication.

"Everything in the house was custom-built by my husband," said Montoya.

A dream, now destroyed. It was Friday of last week, during one of the worst windy days, that the Hermits Peak fire engulfed all that love and hard work.

"It was a place I didn't recognize. It didn't look like the same place," said Charles Montoya.

All they feel now is pain.

"I'm not sleeping, I'm not drinking fluids like I should, and I'm just grieving and I don't know how long I am going to grieve. We have nothing to go back to," said Montoya.

Because it wasn't just the memories inside the home, it was also the ones planted in the ground.

"My mom just recently passed away in July of last year. Rose bushes that I got from her home that we planted last year together are all gone. Burnt to a crisp," she said.

Montoya remembers that horrible day when they were told to leave.

"I looked out from my deck and the orange plume was right above us and all you could see was this red-hot sun," said Montoya.

Everyone packed what they could quickly, but seeing how bad the situation was, Michelle wanted just one final moment to enjoy what they built.

"At that time I just stopped doing everything and I sat on my porch. I loved to swing on my swing and the wind was blowing and the chimes were beautiful. It was so peaceful to me," she said.

Then the time they were dreading came.

"We said a prayer and a rosary and we left and I just said ‘please God take care of our home and let if be your will.’ But we didn't know it would be this. Luckily, we do have our lives and I am thankful to God for that, but I miss my home and it's just gone," said Montoya.

They know they aren't the only ones feeling this.

"I pray for all the people who lost their homes," Montoya said.

But while they grieve, there is anger, knowing that the Hermit' Peak fire started as a controlled burn that got out of hand.

"We were even surprised to know they were even doing a burn on such a windy week. It had been windy all day long," she said.

They and hundreds more want some sort of accountability.

"The guy who did this, who gave the approval to do this, I don't know who did but I bet you anything he is in his home. He is with his family and we are just separated and gone to the wind," said Montoya.

The Montoya family is now staying with their friends. They said they are so thankful to the community for helping them during such a dark time in their lives.

If you want to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up to for the Montoya family.