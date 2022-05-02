Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires: Mandatory evacuations for residents near Las Vegas

KOB Web Staff
May 02, 2022
Created: May 02, 2022 09:45 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires has prompted mandatory evacuations on the northwestern fringes of Las Vegas as it expanded to over 120,000 acres overnight.
Dry and windy conditions also prompted the mandatory evacuations of the Luna and Cinder areas, while residents in the areas of Crestone and Bibb – on the southern edges of the city – are warned they should prepare to evacuate.
In Las Vegas, New Mexico Highway 65 is closed northbound at the hospital. All southbound routes are open for evacuation. Commanders say the fire could end up doubling in size.
All of Mora was placed under mandatory evacuations Sunday as officials notified residents they must take Highways 433, 442 or 518 north to Taos to leave. Those roads are open for evacuation only and no re-entry will be allowed.
A live evacuation map is available here online. Two lines have been set up with the latest information on the fire, at 505-356-2636 and 505-398-1151.
The National Weather Service Albuquerque also issued an advisory for those who are forced to evacuate. A wildland fire action guide is available online here.
The Santa Fe National Forest has closed the entire Pecos and Las Vegas Ranger District to the public—this area includes all land, roads and trails in the ranger district around Las Vegas.
Anyone caught in closed areas could face a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.
