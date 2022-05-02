Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fires: Mandatory evacuations for residents near Las Vegas

All of Mora was placed under mandatory evacuations Sunday as officials notified residents they must take Highways 433, 442 or 518 north to Taos to leave. Those roads are open for evacuation only and no re-entry will be allowed.

A live evacuation map is available here online. Two lines have been set up with the latest information on the fire, at 505-356-2636 and 505-398-1151.

The National Weather Service Albuquerque also issued an advisory for those who are forced to evacuate. A wildland fire action guide is available online here.

The Santa Fe National Forest has closed the entire Pecos and Las Vegas Ranger District to the public—this area includes all land, roads and trails in the ranger district around Las Vegas.

Anyone caught in closed areas could face a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

Commanders say the fire could end up doubling in size.