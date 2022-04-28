Calf Canyon & Hermits Peak fires: Crews work to prevent spread amid strong winds

Firefighters are expecting Thursday night to be the true test to see if the integrity of those fire lines will hold against strong winds. On top of that, the wind also poses a problem because no aircraft or helicopters will be able to attack the fire from above. Instead, those resources are being diverted to other fires where the winds are not as intense.

"I suspect we are going to see quite a bit of growth," Turner said.

Another tricky aspect for crews is the wind changing directions – what firefighters are seeing Thursday will be different by Friday.

Please remain vigilant and watch for updates to closures and evacuation statuses as conditions change.

