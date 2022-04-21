Calf Canyon Fire: 123 acres burned east of Santa Fe

KOB Web Staff
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Calf Canyon Fire has burned 123 acres east of Santa Fe, near Gallinas Canyon.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At last check, containment is at 0%.
Evacuations: Due to the Calf Canyon Fire, the evacuation status and road closures are currently being assessed by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, using the Ready, Set, Go! system.
Restrictions: The Santa Fe National Forest has issued a closure order to protect public health and safety during fire operations on the Calf Canyon Fire.
Smoke: Smoke will continue from the Calf Canyon Fire. Strong winds and blowing dust will impact the area. Brief periods of reduced visibilities may be encountered along NM 518, especially during the evening and nighttime hours between Las Vegas, Sapello, and Storrie Lake State Park due to smoke and blowing dust.
