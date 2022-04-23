Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire combine; 42,341 acres burned, evacuations ordered

Fire crews say the village is still largely there but homes, and the golf resort lodge, were lost. Fire officials say it's just too dangerous for crews to go in and look at all the homes that have been lost.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory Go evacuations as of 8 a.m. Friday. Due to the severity of the conditions, everyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate.

Evacuations have been ordered for Mora east of Highway 94, Rainsville, Ojo Feliz, Guadualupita, El Alto, Big Pine, Chavez, Sapello, Las Canada, Manuelitas, Golondrinas, Lone Pine Mesa, San Ignacio, Pendaries Village, Rociada, Canoncito, La Canada, East Las Tusas, West Las Tusas, and all nearby communities.

Evacuation centers have been established at the former Memorial Middle School at 947 Old National Road off Legion Drive in Las Vegas, at the Raton Convention Center, and at the Penasco High School gym.

State Rep. Roger Montoya tweeted that the best routes are 518 and 434 toward Taos.