Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire combine; 42,341 acres burned, evacuations ordered

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2022 10:32 PM
Created: April 23, 2022 01:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Calf Canyon Fire and Hermits Peak Fire combined Saturday in northern New Mexico, prompting more evacuations.
Officials say the fire has burned 42,341 acres. Extreme weather on Friday caused structure loss in nearby communities.
For safety reasons, officials closed Highway 518 from Sapello north to Bueno Vista.
"We do not know the magnitude of the structure loss. We don't even know the areas where most homes -- made it through the fire, where homes haven't been damaged or anything like that," said operation sections chief Jason Coil.
Fire crews say the village is still largely there but homes, and the golf resort lodge, were lost. Fire officials say it's just too dangerous for crews to go in and look at all the homes that have been lost.
The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory Go evacuations as of 8 a.m. Friday. Due to the severity of the conditions, everyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate.
Evacuations have been ordered for Mora east of Highway 94, Rainsville, Ojo Feliz, Guadualupita, El Alto, Big Pine, Chavez, Sapello, Las Canada, Manuelitas, Golondrinas, Lone Pine Mesa, San Ignacio, Pendaries Village, Rociada, Canoncito, La Canada, East Las Tusas, West Las Tusas, and all nearby communities.
Evacuation centers have been established at the former Memorial Middle School at 947 Old National Road off Legion Drive in Las Vegas, at the Raton Convention Center, and at the Penasco High School gym.
State Rep. Roger Montoya tweeted that the best routes are 518 and 434 toward Taos.
MORA EVACUATIONS (2:55 PM): Residents of Mora NM east of HWY 94, Rainsville, Ojo Feliz, and Guadalupita, Cañoncito, El Alto and all villages in between are ordered to evacuate immediately. The best possible to evacuate route are 518 and 434 towards Taos.— Rep. Roger Montoya (@rogerfornm) April 23, 2022
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company