Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire: Evacuations in place for some communities in Mora County

Even with the winds coming from the south and the west, fire crews say they have been able to contain the fire line around Mora, and they are confident of their work protecting the community of Las Vegas.

In Sunday evening’s fire briefing there was good news and bad news, the good news is they were able to contain most of the fire along 518 south of Mora to Las Vegas making the containment now 43%.

The bad news is the north end of the fire continues to spread because of the wind. The fire even crossed 518 near the town Holman, that has now been evacuated

“We are expecting to see that kind of spotting events against the terrain, the fuels, the trees, the grass, if everything is right we could see spotting up to a mile, mile and a half,” said Bales.

As the fire now spreads to the north, fire officials are urging everyone in the new evacuation zones to get out because the fire is on the way, and if you wait too long, the blowing smoke will make it very difficult to evacuate.

Volunteers also wanted to make sure the mothers who were evacuated were not forgotten, making sure every mom got something special.

“I think we couldn't let this Mother's Day holiday go unrecognized. Just because we are in the middle of a disaster doesn't mean we forget our moms,” said Janna Lopez evacuee and volunteer.





